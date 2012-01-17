SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Eli Manning Is Now One Of NFL's Elite Quarterbacks

Prior to the season, Eli Manning raised some eyebrows when he classified himself as a one of the top five or 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. Well, if we look at the numbers, it turns out he was probably right.



If we consider the top quarterbacks in the NFL (Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady), Eli’s career now compares quite favourably to that group. Based on Adjusted Yards per Attempt (Yds/Att adjusted for interceptions; see below) Eli’s numbers look almost identical to the other QBs at the same age, including his brother. And while Peyton was trending down at age 30, Eli is getting better.

And if we then consider that the New York Giants have won six of their last seven playoff games, it is hard to argue against Eli’s place among the best.

Eli may not have been there prior to the season, but he is there now…

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.