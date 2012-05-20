CHART: Eduardo Saverin's Not The Only One Trying To Save Money By Renouncing His Citizenship

Did you know the government publishes a quarterly list of every individual who renounces his or her citizenship?



The Wall Street Journal’s infographics team decided to crunch the data and came up with a chart tracking the growth of how many Americans no longer wish to be so.

The results are fairly striking:

Photo: WSJ.com

The accompanying article by Laura Sanders notes that in 2010, Congress passed a law requiring foreign financial institutions to certify that U.S. taxpayers aren’t hiding money in them as a condition for being allowed to do business here.

Funny how that appears to coincide with the sudden surge that year.

Now check out 17 scary charts about America’s coming retirement crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.