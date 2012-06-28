CHART: Once Again, Wall Street's Earnings Estimates Are Way Down

Unexpectedly good first quarter earnings coupled with positive economic data had some people heralding the beginning of a stronger recovery.
However, recent data has been markedly worse, and people are increasingly pessimistic. If analysts are right, a weak earnings season may confirm those fears.
Take a look at this chart from Bespoke Investment Group:
Photo: Bespoke Investment Group
But this is not to say things are all bad. Indeed, Wall Street has a long history of lowballing earnings estimates.
UBS’s Jonathan Golub notes that the earlier announcers have been beating estimates. And LPL Financial’s Jeff Kleintop notes that earnings season is usually a great time to buy stocks.
