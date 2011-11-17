SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Mike Krzyzewski Still Trails Legendary Tennessee Coach Pat Summitt

Last night, Mike Krzyzewsi passed Bobby Knight with the most wins ever by a men’s division I basketball coach. And his 903 career wins gives him a comfortable lead over Jim Boeheim (859) among the active leaders.



But Coach K still has a ways to go before he will become the winningest coach in division I basketball. Pat Summitt is still 170 wins ahead of Krzyzewski and still cranking out wins as the head coach of the women’s team at Tennessee.

Here is the list of the active division I college basketball coaches with the most career wins.

