CHART: The Dodgers Just Finished An Unreal 86-Game Run

On June 21st, the Dodgers lost to the Padres and their record fell to 30-42, 9.5 games below .500. What happened next is almost too amazing to believe.

In the next 86 games, the Dodgers went 63-23 and their chances of making the playoffs jumped from 1.6% to 99.9% according to CoolStandings.com. The Dodgers’ winning percentage during that stretch (.733) is the equivalent of winning 119 games over a full season.

The Dodgers have cooled off a big in the last two weeks. But their 86-game run was good enough to stop the rumours that manager Don Mattingly was about to be fired and clinch L.A.’s first playoff berth since 2009…

