CHART: The Dodgers Just Finished An Unreal 86-Game Run

The Dodgers Just Finished An Unreal 86-Game Run

Cork Gaines

On June 21st, the Dodgers lost to the Padres and their record fell to 30-42, 9.5 games below .500. What happened next is almost too amazing to believe.

In the next 86 games, the Dodgers went 63-23 and their chances of making the playoffs jumped from 1.6% to 99.9% according to CoolStandings.com. The Dodgers’ winning percentage during that stretch (.733) is the equivalent of winning 119 games over a full season.

The Dodgers have cooled off a big in the last two weeks. But their 86-game run was good enough to stop the rumours that manager Don Mattingly was about to be fired and clinch L.A.’s first playoff berth since 2009…

Los Angeles Dodgers Playoff ProbabilityData via CoolStandings.com

