CHART: Novak Djokovic And Rafael Nadal Are Chasing Roger Federer In Career Earnings

Cork Gaines

When their careers are over, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will be judged by the number of Grand Slam titles they win. A tight race is also shaping up between the three when it comes to career earnings.

As Federer nears the end of his career, he has already topped $US80 million in earnings on the ATP Tour. Meanwhile, Nadal, who is about five years younger than Federer, is just over $US11 million behind Federer and on pace to easily break $US80 million.

Djokovic, whose earnings got off to a slower start, is now on a similar earnings pace as Nadal.

Tennis Career EarningsBusinessInsider.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.