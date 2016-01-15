CHART: The writing was on the wall for Dick Smith

Australian electronics retailer Dick Smith went into receivership last week, and this one chart from a Roy Morgan survey painted the picture from very early on.
With retail sales dropping as online shopping becomes increasingly popular, brick and mortar stores have to set themselves apart by investing in high-quality, in-store experience to keep bringing customers back.
And according to this survey, shoppers liked Dick Smith the least.
