CHART: Developers Still Prefer iOS

iOS is still the top priority for app developers. According to Appcelerator’s third quarter developer interest report, the iPhone and the iPad are the most important devices for the 5,000+ developers surveyed, followed by Android phones, Android tablets, and HTML5.



However, HTML5 saw a significant drop in interest from a quarter prior and Appcelerator reported that most developers have been dissatisfied with the standard so far. Developers were only satisfied regarding HTML5’s cross-development capabilities and immediate updates. As we discussed in our HTML5 report, fragmentation and inadequate user experience led Facebook to move away from HTML5 last quarter in favour of a fully native app.

