SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Tim Tebow Runs Like No Other Quarterback

It is not secret that Tim Tebow struggles to throw the football. But when it comes to running the ball, is among the best ever this early in a career. In his first eight starts (17 games total), Tebow has already rushed for nine touchdowns including last night’s game winning scramble in the last minute.



Only three quarterbacks since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger had more rushing touchdowns in their first two seasons. And those three QBs started considerably more games.

Here are the most rushing TDs for a quarterback in his first two seasons in the NFL…

