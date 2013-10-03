CHART: Danica Patrick's First Full Season In NASCAR Has Been A Huge Disappointment

At this past weekend’s NASCAR race in Dover, Danica Patrick finished 29th, her 11th straight race in which she has finished 20th or lower.

While Patrick’s struggles are no surprise to those that follow the sport closely, it has been a disappointment for those hoping for more after her strong showing at the Daytona 500 to start the year.

At Daytona, Patrick won the pole, led five laps, and finished eighth. In 30 races since Daytona, Patrick has not led a single lap and has an average finish of 26th. There was one decent stretch in the middle of the season in which she had three top-15 finishes in an eight race stretch. But since then, success has been hard to come by…

