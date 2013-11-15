CHART: Cy Young Voting Shows Again That The Dodgers Are The Kings Of Pitching

Clayton Kershaw was a near-unanimous winner of the National League Cy Young Award, taking 29 of the 30 first-place votes. This is the second time Kershaw has won the award.

This is also the 11th time a Dodgers pitcher has won the Cy Young Award, the most all-time, and it is not even close. The Phillies and Braves have had pitchers win the award seven times each. In the American League, Max Scherzer won the Cy Young, the fifth time it has been won by a Tigers pitcher.

Amazingly, the Reds, one of baseball’s oldest franchises, has never had a pitcher win the Cy Young Award. The Rangers, Marlins, and Rockies are the other teams with no Cy Young Award winners…

Data via BaseballReference.com

