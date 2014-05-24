CHART: Cutting Landon Donovan Cost Jurgen Klinsmann An Immense Amount Of Experience

When it was announced that Landon Donovan would not play for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the World Cup in Brazil, it led to a lot of debate over whether the veteran player was still one of the best. One thing that is clear is that Jürgen Klinsmann lost a tremendous amount of experience when he cut Donovan.

Donovan’s 156 international appearances with Team USA are more than twice as many as 17 of the 20 non-goalkeepers and his 57 international goals scored is more than 18 of the players combined.

These charts show just how much international experience Donovan has compared to the players chosen to represent the United States in Brazil.

