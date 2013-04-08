CHART: How Companies Have Been Using Their Cash Since 1998

Corporations have five basic uses for the cash that they bring in: 1) share buybacks; 2) dividends; 3) acquisitions; 4) research and development; and 5) capital expenditures, which includes both growth and maintenance.



Goldman Sachs’ David Kostin included this useful chart in a recent presentation to clients.

As you can see, companies have been increasingly returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. Furthermore, buybacks generally represent a bigger source of cash distribution than dividends.

