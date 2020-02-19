This one chart shows just how hard coronavirus travel travel bans are hitting Australian tourism

Chinese visitors are having a hard time getting to Australia. (Feature China, Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

We knew it was going to be bad.

The outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus and the subsequent containment measures were always going to hurt Australia’s economy, but we’re starting to get the first indicators of just how much its going to hurt certain industries.

Chief amongst them is Australia’s tourism industry, which benefits from some 1.4 million Chinese visitors every year – many of whom travel during the Lunar New Year period at the beginning of each year.

This year, not so much. In an attempt to contain the coronavirus, the Chinese government announced a ban on tour groups leaving China. Those same groups make up a full quarter of Chinese-Australian tourism. Individual travellers meanwhile were presumably reluctant to leave the country themselves, as the outbreak worsened. After all, people have been quarantined in detention centres, hotels and cruise ships as different countries have tried to grapple with the virus.

While its full impact is still unknown, the below chart from ANZ is one of the first signs of the economic impact of the epidemic. It shows how spending in Australia’s major airports has plunged since cases began popping up around the world.

The most dramatic fall shows up in mid-late January, around the same time the Chinese government put a handbrake on travel plans, with spending dragging through to the latest data available in early-mid Feb.

“[The] data show a steep drop in spending in major Australian airports in Feb reflecting coronavirus travel bans and lower demand for international travel. Steadier spend in smaller airports suggests this is limited to international travel,” ANZ’s research arm tweeted.

Given the drop in airports alone, the greater impact to tourism and spending Australia-wide is presumably also in for a fair whack.

“The drop in tourists from China and elsewhere will hit our tourism sector in a big way,” ANZ economist Adelaide Timbrell tweeted. “Tourism spend from Chinese visitors accounts for 8% of our total market – including international and domestic. [An] estimated 925,000+ Aussie jobs are directly or indirectly related to tourism.”

The education sector, which is equally reliant on Chinese students, and the resource sector, dependent on strong iron ore demand from China, are also expected to be hit by the coronavirus.

This chart might be cause for concern for those sectors too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.