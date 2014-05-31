CHART: A Huge Chunk Of People Mostly Don't Miss TV When They Give It Up

There has been a lot of talk recently about the way viewers are turning away from their cable subscriptions and giving up on TV altogether. They’re making do watching streaming video on tablets or computers. The received wisdom is that live sports is TV’s great strength — you really can’t watch it if you don’t have access to cable or broadband TV. But research company nScreenMedia says that, actually, a much bigger chunk of viewers mostly don’t miss TV at all once they give it up. Chart via Statista:

