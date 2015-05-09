Big 12 schools were the big winners in college football's new playoff system

The numbers are in from the first college football playoff, and to the surprise of nobody the so-called Power Five conferences raked in the money.

The top five conferences in college football (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) took in between $US58.3 million and 69.3 million each from the inaugural college football playoff, with the Pac-12 taking in the most, according to Kristi A. Dosh for FoxSports.com. The so-called Group of Five conferences (American, Mountain West, Conference USA, Mid-American, Sun Belt) took in between $US12.0 million and $US23.5 million each, with the Sun Belt taking in the least.

While not all conferences distribute their postseason revenue evenly, we can see that the Big 12, which has just ten schools, were the big winners, with the schools taking in an average of $US6.5 million, up from $US3.4 million in the last year of the BCS. Meanwhile, Pac-12 schools saw the biggest jump, going from $US2.3 million per school under the BCS to $US5.8 million per school this past year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.