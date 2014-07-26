CHART: College Lacrosse Athletes Are More Likely To Use Marijuana Than Any Other Sport

No sport has athletes that are more likely to use marijuana than lacrosse and that goes for both the men and the women.

According to recent NCAA research, 21.9% of college athletes have smoked marijuana in the past year. The highest rate belongs to men’s lacrosse athletes with 46% have used marijuana in the past year, nearly twice the rate of football players (24%) and more than twice the rate of men’s basketball players (19%). The highest rate among women’s sports is also lacrosse (21%).

The NCAA also concluded that two-thirds of the athletes that say they have used marijuana in the past year do not use the drug during their sport’s season. Also, the overall rate (21.9%) of marijuana use by athletes is nearly one-third less than college students overall (32.0%).

Read the full report at NCAA.org.

