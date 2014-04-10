CHART: No School Is Better At College Basketball Than The University Of Connecticut

For the second time in school history, and just the second time in NCAA history, the University of Connecticut won both the men’s and women’s basketball championships in the same year.

This year’s double gives UConn 13 basketball championships combined, breaking the tie with UCLA, who has 11 championships (all men’s basketball).

Here are all the schools that have won at least two basketball championships.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.