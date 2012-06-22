This Chart Explains Why Everyone Complains About Smog In China

Everyone knows that China is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. But growth can only happen with energy consumption. And when fossil fuel is the energy of choice, smog fills the air.



Here’s a chart from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy that captures regional coal production and consumption. The unbelievable growth rate in China is without a doubt the driving force behind this.

Photo: BP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.