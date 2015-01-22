CHART: Coal Is Bouncing Back

The coal price has been crashing recently as energy prices across the globe collapse.
But since bottoming at $56.20 a tonne last Friday the March Newcastle Coal contract on the Intercontinental Exchange in the US has rallied $3.95 a tonne to $60.15 this morning.
7%, that’s some rally. Coal is now challenging the 5 month downtrend.
Here’s the chart.
