SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Have The Cleveland Cavaliers Already Discovered LeBron James' Replacement?

In the first season without LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers struggled to the second-worst record in the NBA (19-63). But in year two post-LeBron, the Cavs are 13-18, and just 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the final spot in the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.



Much of the Cavs improvement can be attributed to the play of rookie Kyrie Irving, who is quietly having a season that is surprisingly similar to LeBron’s rookie campaign.

Here is a side-by-side look at the rookie numbers for both players. And while LeBron leads Irving in most categories, Irving’s numbers are close despite playing eight fewer minutes and taking four shots fewer per game…

Data via Basketball-Reference.com

