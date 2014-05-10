CHART: Browns Hope Johnny Manziel Will End Their Awful Quarterback Record

Cork Gaines

With the drafting of Johnny Manziel in the first round of the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to end the worst streak of starting quarterbacks in the league.

Since 1999, 20 different quarterbacks have started for the Browns, the most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have had just three starting quarterbacks over the same span.

NFL Starting QuarterbacksBusinessInsider.com

