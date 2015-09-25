CHART: Citibank neatly explains why the emerging market slowdown matters so much for global growth

Last week the US Fed passed on its opportunity to lift interest rates, and one new phrase jumped out in the FOMC’s statement. The Fed said:

The Committee continues to see the risks to the outlook for economic activity and the labour market as nearly balanced, but is monitoring developments abroad.

In many quarters that was taken as code for worries about China.

But, in its Global Economic Outlook and Strategy released this week, Citibank’s research team highlight that the Fed’s “concerns abroad” are likely more than just China.

The bank highlights that emerging markets have not only become a bigger share of global GDP but that they have also been the primary driver of global growth for many years.

In 1997, EM countries (using the IMF definition) accounted for 21% of global GDP and, over the prior four years, had directly generated 27% of global GDP growth. Now, EM countries account for 40% of global GDP and, over the last five years, have directly generated 65% of global GDP growth: two and a half times their role in the late 1990s. An EM slowdown matters more to the global outlook now.

With emerging market currencies under pressure, commodity prices down, growth fears growing, and a massive share of total incremental global growth being driven by emerging markets, it’s not hard to see why it might be concerned.

It also helps explain why the Aussie dollar is under such intense pressure again.

