CHART: Chris Davis Is Having One Of The Best Power Seasons In MLB History

With 51 home runs this season, Chris Davis is just the second player in the last six seasons to hit at least 50 home runs. Davis also has 41 doubles, joining Babe Ruth and Albert Belle as the only players in history with 40 doubles and 50 home runs in the same season.

But maybe more impressively, Davis has 92 extra-base hits this season. If he can get eight more extra-base hits in the final 12 games, Davis would become just the 16th player since 1901 to have 100 extra-base hits in a single season.

Here is a look at the top 24 power seasons in baseball history…

