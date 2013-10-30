CHART: Chip Kelly's Offence Has Not Revolutionised The NFL Because He Stopped Doing What Worked

One of the big storylines entering the 2013 season was how Chip Kelly’s high-powered Oregon offence would translate to the NFL and whether it was going to change the game at the professional level. After an impressive win over Washington in week one, the Eagles have gone 2-5 and the offence is struggling to score points.

The biggest issue is that Kelly has either abandoned the running attack or other teams have stacked the line of scrimmage and are forcing the Eagles to throw the ball more. During Kelly’s final season at Oregon, his offence averaged 81.4 plays per game. But more importantly, 64.7% of the offence was running plays.

In the Eagles’ first game under Kelly, things looked a lot like Oregon with 77 offensive plays and 63.6% of those running plays. However, in the seven games since, the Eagles are averaging just 66.4 plays per game and they are running the ball just 41.5% of the time. Kelly needs to figure out how to get back to the running attack or his stint in the NFL will be a short one…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

