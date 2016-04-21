CHART: Chinese steel production surged in March

Global steel production surged in March, fitting with recent strength in Chinese iron ore, coking coal and rebar prices.

According to the World Steel Association, production jumped by 14.2% to 137 million tonnes, well above the 120 million tonnes produced in February.

The World Steel Association represents approximately 85% of global steel production, including over 150 steel producers.

Despite the surge in March, production levels still declined by 0.5% from 12 months earlier. For the quarter, output came in at 385.7 million tonnes, unchanged from the same period of 2015.

Chinese steel production — accounting for around half of total global output — was almost entirely responsible for the surge.

It jumped by 20.9% to 70.7 million tonnes, up 2.9% on a year earlier.

As a result of the sharp acceleration in output, the global capacity utilisation ratio of the 66 countries monitored rose to 70.5%, up from 66.6% in February. A year earlier it stood at 71.8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.