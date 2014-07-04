Chinese Soccer Ball Exporters Love The World Cup

Soccer fans don’t just buy jerseys and shoes when the World Cup comes around. They buy balls.

This chart from Bloomberg LP Chief Economist Michael McDonough tracks China export volume for footballs (soccer balls), basketballs, and volleyballs over time. The red dotted line indicates years when there is a World Cup.

Ball export volumes spike every time summer hits the northern hemisphere. But not quite like World Cup summers.

