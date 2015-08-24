Chart: China's Shanghai Composite just recorded one of its largest losses on record

China Photos/Getty Images

It’s has been another session to forget for Chinese stocks – they’ve were absolutely hammered.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell by 8.492% – the sixth-largest percentage decline since 10% daily down limits were first introduced in mid-December 1996.

Including pre-limit days prior to 1996, it ranks as the 21st-largest percentage decline on record.

