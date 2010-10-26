Here's The Definitive Chart On China's Need To Revalue The Yuan

This chart from Geo-Graphics makes China’s rebalancing dilemma look really simple.



When the yuan depreciates (’09-’10), household spending flatlines.

When the yuan appreciates (’05-’08), household spending surges and all of a sudden China has a bonafide consumer class.

As for why China needs to rebalance, check out Why China Is A Debt-Burdened Builder Of Bridges To Nowhere >



