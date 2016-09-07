CHART: China just can't get enough of Australian iron ore

1967: British child star Mark Lester as Oliver Twist asking for some more gruel during the filming of ‘Oliver’. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Iron ore exports from Port Hedland — Australia’s largest loading terminal — hit the highest level on record in August.

According to data from the Pilbara Ports Authority, iron ore shipments totalled 42.875 million tonnes, blowing away the previous record set just two months earlier.

Compared to July, volumes jumped by 10.7%, leaving the increase on a year earlier at 9.4%.

In cumulative terms, the port shipped 461.2 million tonnes of iron ore in the year to August, the largest annual total on record.

The port handles iron ore produced by Fortescue Metals, BHP Billiton and Gina Rinehart’s majority-owned Roy Hill mine.

Exports to China, the largest end-destination for ore shipped, rose to 35.436 million tonnes, up from 32.517 million tonnes in June.

It too was the highest level on record. From a year earlier volumes increased by 4.4%.

Australian international trade data for July will be released by the ABS at 11.30am AEST on Thursday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.