China Is Set To Overtake The U.S. As The Largest Android-iOS Market

China will soon have more active iOS and Android devices that the U.S. too.



According to Flurry, China had 167 million active iOS and Android devices in October and, with its blistering sales growth, should surpass the U.S. sometime in the first quarter of 2013.

Of course, the number of active devices is only half of the story.

While China is the largest smartphone market by volume, penetration still lags the more-developed western markets.

Using active iOS and Android devices to derive penetration is an imperfect measure—it excludes Blackberry, Windows Phone, Bada and Symbian, which can be large in some countries—but it is meaningful because they are the two platforms the world is standardising around.

Many western markets have reached the 50 per cent tipping point, which means penetration will slow, and manufacturers and platform operators will need to looks at markets like China, Brazil, and India to drive growth.

