CHART: China imported nearly a billion tonnes of iron ore over the past year

987.5 billion tonnes to be precise, according to Chinese Customs.

In May the nation sucked up 86.75 billion tonnes from overseas markets, up 3.4% from April. Compared to a year earlier, this represents an increase of 22.4%.

A lot of ore, in other words.

The figures come only a day after Australia’s largest iron ore loading port, Port Hedland, released shipping figures which revealed iron ore exports totaled 39.37 million tonnes in May, an increase of 3.6% from the levels of a year earlier.

In cumulative terms, 450.6 million tonnes of ore were shipped from the port from May 2015, the highest annual total on record.

There’s no prize for guessing where most of it ended up.

