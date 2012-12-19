CHART: China And The US Are Too Reliant On Energy For Growth

China is the world’s largest energy consumer, using 12,274.6 million tons of oil equivalent in 2011. The U.S. is the world’s second largest energy user and until 2000 was the world’s largest.



Today Bloomberg BRIEF’S Michael McDonough tweeted this chart that shows that the U.S. and China are still heavily reliant on energy for growth, as compared to Japan.

Photo: Michael McDonough

