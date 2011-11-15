SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: No One Has Returned More Kicks In The NFL Than Devin Hester

A kick or punt return for touchdown is the most exciting play in football. And nobody has returned more kicks for touchdowns in NFL history than Devin Hester of the Chicago Bears.



Yesterday, Hester returned a punt for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. It was his 17th return for a touchdown in his career which is easily the most in NFL history. To put that into perspective, he has 30.8 per cent more than Brian Mitchell, who is second on the list with 13. And Hester has more than Billy “White Shoes” Johnson and Desmond Howard combined (16), two of the greatest return men in NFL history.

If ever a kick returner is going to be elected to the Hall of Fame, it will be Hester. Here are the 17 players with at least eight returns for touchdown in their career…

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

