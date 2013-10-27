CHART: Check Out How The Age At Which People First Get Married Is Soaring

Here’s a fascinating chart that probably comports with what you’re seeing in real life.

The age at which people are first getting married is soaring. (Via John Podhoretz).

The jump in the last decade is particularly notable.

There are various theories for why people are getting married later, but one notion has to do with cultural attitudes towards marriage, and the growing perception that marriage is a “capstone” of life achievements, rather than a cornerstone.

