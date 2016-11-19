Oklahoma got the biggest boost from Louisville's loss to Houston

Entering Week 12, there were ten teams in college football who were in a position where if they won all of their remaining games, they would have a case for being included in the four-team College Football Playoff. That group decreased by one on Thursday night with Louisville’s loss to Houston and that loss had a bigger impact on some teams than others.

Below is a look at the chances each of the ten teams had of making the playoff, according to FiveThirtyEight, both prior to and after Louisville’s loss. Obviously the one team that was hurt by the loss was Louisville, who went from a 41% chance to make the playoff to a 1% chance.

While all nine of the other teams saw their chances increase, none increased more than Oklahoma who went from 14% to 21% after the game. The biggest reason is that Louisville’s loss eliminates one of the teams that could have potentially crashed the party despite not winning a conference championship, which would have eliminated a conference champion. Without Louisville, there is a better chance that the final spot will come down to a decision between the Pac-12 champ and the Big 12 champ, which at this point would be the Sooners.

