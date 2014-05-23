CHART: A Championship This Season Will Keep LeBron James Ahead Of Michael Jordan's Pace

With two championships and four MVP awards, LeBron James is still well behind Michael Jordan who won 11 combined championships and MVP awards.

However, if the Miami Heat can lift another championship trophy this season, James will remain ahead of Jordan’s. Through his age-29 season, Jordan had won three MVPs and three NBA titles.

LeBron would also move ahead of Kobe Bryant, another player discussed among the NBA’s all-time greats. Bryant has won one MVP award and five championships in his career.

