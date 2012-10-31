CHART OF THE DAY: Another Chapter In The Biggest Economic Story In The World

Business Insider’s Joe Weisenthal has dubbed the comeback of the US consumer and housing market as the “Biggest Economic Story In The World.“



Earlier today, we got more confirmation of this via the Case-Shiller home price index.

According to the report, the 20-city home price index climbed 2.0 per cent year-over-year in August, the third straight months of y-o-y gains.

