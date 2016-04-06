Use this flowchart to figure out how stressed you really are

We all feel stressed from time to time. Worrying is completely normal — and can actually be healthy in small doses.

But as Jennifer Gueringer writes for Poundstopocket.co.uk, in order to be happy and successful, it’s important to have a sense of control over your “whereabouts on the stress spectrum.”

The following flowchart, created by UK-based lender Pounds to Pockets, combines insight from the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy and the Stress Management Society to create “a walk-through guide to the symptoms of stress and how seriously they should be taken.”

Follow it to figure out how stressed you really are, and what to do next.

NOW WATCH: 5 things to say in your cover letter if you want to get the job



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.