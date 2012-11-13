Browser Fragmentation Is A Huge Worry For HTML5 Developers

The vast majority of developers using HTML5 are concerned about browser fragmentation.



According to Kendo UI, 71 per cent of the 4,000-plus developers it surveyed in September were concerned about browser fragmentation, and another 15 per cent were “highly concerned.” Only 5 per cent of developers surveyed expressed no concern.

As we discussed in our most recent HTML5 report, there is a fairly high differential of feature support across browsers. For example, some feature may be supported in Chrome, but not in Safari, etc. The problem stems from a lack of cohesive standards, which is hampering HTML5’s much-touted promise as a meta-platform to power apps across all platforms.

