SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Broncos Are A Better Team Under Tim Tebow

In the first five games of the season, the Tim Tebow-less Broncos were 1-4, scoring 21.0 points per game. Since Tebow was named the starting quarterback, the Broncos are actually scoring less (19.3 ppg), although that could be a result of a more conservative offence.



But more importantly, the defence has become much better with Tebow under centre. After giving up 28.0 points per game in the first five games, the Broncos are holding the opposition to 20.0 points with Tebow. And in the last six weeks, four times they have held the opponent to 15 points or less, something not accomplished at all in the first five games.

Some will say that this is proof that the Tebow-hype is unjustified. But you can make an argument that Tebow has made the Broncos a better defensive team. He doesn’t turn the ball over (other team never gets cheap scores), more running plays shortens the game keeping the defence fresh, and as Champ Bailey said, Tebow’s teammates want to play harder for him.

Here is a look at the Broncos game-by-game scoring with Tebow at quarterback…

All data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

