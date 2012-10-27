CHART OF THE DAY: A Complete Breakdown Of US GDP Growth In One Beautiful Chart

The Bureau of Economic Analysis reported today that Q3 GDP ticked upward to 2.0 per cent, after clocking in at 1.3 per cent in Q2.



But that headline number gives only limited amount of information.

Here’s a more detailed breakdown from today’s BEA report. It could have been worse:

Personal consumption improved to 2.0 per cent in the third quarter, compared with 1.5 per cent in Q2

Investment fell to 0.5 per cent, compared with 0.7 per cent in Q2

Net exports declined to -1.7 per cent in the third quarter, compared with 2.5 per cent in Q2

Federal spending jumped to 3.7 per cent, compared with -0.7 per cent in Q2.

Doug Short regularly updates this awesome chart, which delivers the same information:

Photo: Doug Short/Advisor Perspectives

