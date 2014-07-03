CHART: Brazil Is Still The Overwhelming Favourite To Win The World Cup

There are just eight teams still alive at the World Cup and Brazil is still the heavy favourite to win it all, with a 39.7% chance of lifting the trophy according to Nate Silver’s World Cup prediction model.

However, Brazil’s road will not be easy. Of the top five teams in the world, according to ESPN’s Soccer Power Index, four of them are on Brazil’s side of the bracket. As a result, Netherlands is actually given a better chance of winning than Colombia, Germany, and France, despite those three teams being considered better than the Dutch.

The only team not among the nine best in the world that is still alive is Costa Rica, ranked 23rd, and being given just a 0.9% chance of winning it all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.