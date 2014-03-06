CHART: Blake Griffin And The Los Angeles Clippers Are Still The Kings Of Dunks

Blake Griffin is having the best season of his young career and has been receiving increased praise for his all-around play, including his outside shot. However, a closer look at the numbers suggest Griffin and his teammates are dunking just as much as ever.

While Griffin is averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game, his scoring increase is a direct result of more shots, especially in the lane. Griffin is taking 3.5 more shots per game this season compared to last season while his shots close to the basket have increased from 8.3 to 10.3 per game, according to the NBA’s shot chart data.

Many of those shots close to the basket are dunks. So far this season, Griffin is making 2.2 dunks per game, fourth in the NBA. Teammate DeAndre Jordan leads the NBA with 2.8 dunks per game.

