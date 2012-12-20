Black Friday Spurred A Rise In Mobile Ad Prices

The holidays came early for mobile advertising.



According to mobile ad platform MoPub, mobile ad rates were up across the board in the days around Black Friday, the traditional start of the U.S. holiday shopping season, which this year fell on Nov. 23. Ad rates have yet to recede to pre-holiday levels.

All four device categories—iPads, iPhones, Android phones, and Android tablets— drew their highest effective cost-per-thousand impressions (eCPMs) on the day after Black Friday. On that peak day, Nov. 24, eCPMs across devices were up 30 per cent, compared to average eCPMs for October.

iOS eCPMs were consistently higher than Android’s. However, just because advertisers are willing to pay more for iOS impressions that doesn’t mean the Android platform is losing favour in the mobile advertising ecosystem. As we explain in our recent report on mobile advertising, advertisers don’t particularly care whether a mobile user is an Android or Apple fan. What brands really want is a certain audience.

Some advertisers will prefer Android simply because of its larger audience size.

What is clear, however, is that tablets are a more effective advertising platform than smartphones.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.