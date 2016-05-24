CHART: Bill Shorten is catching up with Malcolm Turnbull on media coverage

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull. Mick Tsikas – Pool/Getty Images

Labor leader Bill Shorten has started to eat into Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull’s lead in terms of share of voice of election news coverage, according to analysis by monitoring group Meltwater.

He’s seen his share of the mainstream media mentions rise by a third over a week.

Between May 16 and 22, Shorten recorded 40% of the total 16,485 mainstream mentions in news coverage about the July 2 election compared to Turnbull’s 46%.

For the first week of the campaign, Short had less than 30% of the coverage mentions to Turnbull’s 57%.

Here’s how, according to Meltwater, the news coverage spread across the political leaders May 16-22:

However, the share of voice on social media was very different.

Malcolm Turnbull was way ahead with 9,008 mentions for the week, about 70% of the total. Bill Shorten was mentioned 2,647 times, for 21%.

However, in terms of mentions of political parties, the ALP is ahead.

Labor picked up 53% of mainstream media mentions and 48% of social media.

The Liberal party recorded 25% of mainstream media mentions and 37% of social media.

Meltwater tracks election coverage from major Australian online national, metropolitan and regional publications as well as online only news sites. It also listens to and analyses conversations across social media platforms in Australia, including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

