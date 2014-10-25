Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every NHL Arena This Season

The average cost for a small draft beer at NHL games this season is $US7.45, according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team. That’s up just 1.5% from the 2013-14 season when the average price was $US7.34.

The New York Rangers still have the most expensive beer in the NHL where the cheapest beer at Madison Square Garden now costs $US10.50, up from $US9.50 a year ago. At the other end, the Pittsburgh Penguins offer the cheapest beer in the NHL at $US5.25.

Of course, not all arenas offer the same sizes. If we consider the size of the beer, the best bang for your buck comes at Washington Capitals games where fans can get a 24-ounce beer for $US8.00 or $US0.33 per ounce. The worst deal in the NHL is the 12-ounce beer in Winnipeg that will cost fans US$7.36 ($US0.61 per ounce).

Data via Team Marketing Report based on information reported by each team during a survey.

