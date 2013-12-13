CHART: Here's What A Beer Will Cost You At Every NBA Arena

The average cost for a small draft beer at NBA games this season is $US7.41 according to data collected by Team Marketing Report from each team. That is up 4.7% from $US7.08 in 2012.

Minnesota has the most expensive beer in the NBA where Timberwolves fans pay at least $US9.50 for a beer. The cheapest beers can be found in Oklahoma City and San Antonio where fans can get a beer for just $US5.00, albeit at smaller sizes. If we consider the size of the beer, the most expensive beer is at Knicks games where the team charges $US0.73 per ounce for their cheapest beer. The Spurs, Thunder, and Hawks all offer a beer that costs $US0.31 per ounce, the cheapest in the NBA.

Here is a look at how much a the smallest draft beer you can buy at each arena costs:





Data via Team Marketing Report and is based on information reported by each team during a survey

