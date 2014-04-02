CHART: Baseball's Payroll Disparity Is As Crazy As Ever

The average opening day payroll in Major League Baseball (25-man roster) is $US107.8 million this season.

For the first time since 1998, the Yankees do not have the largest payroll in baseball as the Dodgers will open the season with a 25-man roster that will make $US225.2 million.

In total, players on opening day rosters are set to make $US3.2 billion this season, with $US1.3 billion for pitchers (38.9%), $US1.6 billion for hitters (50.0%), and $US359 million (11.1%) for players opening the season on the disabled list.

Data via Spotrac.com

