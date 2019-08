Getty Images

Here’s a chart of Australia’s annual employment change over the past decade.

After ripping higher in the second half of 2015, employment growth has cooled in recent months, albeit at high levels.

According to the ABS’ seasonally adjusted data, employment growth has actually fallen by 6,600 over the past three months.

